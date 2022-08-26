Project TXA (TXA) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $299,473.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00769136 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016206 BTC.
Project TXA Coin Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Buying and Selling Project TXA
