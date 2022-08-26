ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Trading 2.7% Higher

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) were up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 1,867,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 36,093,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.7% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $11,587,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 216.7% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

