ProxyNode Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (PRX) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $40,104.36 and approximately $143.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00222055 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001403 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009971 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00443261 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 193,185,676 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

