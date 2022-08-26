PUBLISH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.92 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $155,973.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

