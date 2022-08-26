Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 575.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

