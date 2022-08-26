Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Down 90.3% in August

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the July 31st total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,486,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Q BioMed Stock Performance

Shares of QBIO remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,062. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

