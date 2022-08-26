Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $21.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

STLD opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 136,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $960,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

