QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 79,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.3 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 171,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,567. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.83.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

