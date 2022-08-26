Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO remained flat at $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday. 992,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,323. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.35.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $87,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,880 shares of company stock worth $146,601. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $1,331,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 180.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 327,739 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

