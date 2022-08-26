Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $130.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

