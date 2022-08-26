Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the July 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

QUISF stock remained flat at $0.53 during trading on Thursday. 3,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUISF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.