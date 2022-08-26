Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.61. Qumu shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 64,135 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUMU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qumu in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qumu Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 143.45% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, CEO Rose Bentley acquired 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,879.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Qumu by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

