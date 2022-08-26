Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDN. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

RDN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 758,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

