Rage Fan Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $104,173.78 and $12,330.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00805674 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016932 BTC.
About Rage Fan
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
