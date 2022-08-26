RAMP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,606.00 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $39.83 million and $17,606.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082416 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

