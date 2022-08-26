Raymond James Cuts Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Price Target to C$0.80

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 414.83% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Emerge Commerce from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
Emerge Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:EMCMF remained flat at C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15. Emerge Commerce has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.65.
Emerge Commerce Company Profile
Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, CarnivoreClub.co, and WholesalePet.com. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
