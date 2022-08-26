Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.