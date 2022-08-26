Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransAlta Renewables (RNW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE: RNW) recently:

8/24/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

8/24/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$19.50.

8/8/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00.

7/21/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.58. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.56.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7895609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

