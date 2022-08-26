Red Dirt Metals Limited (ASX:RDT) Insider Acquires A$20,000.00 in Stock

Red Dirt Metals Limited (ASX:RDT – Get Rating) insider Jiahe (Gower) He acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,986.01).
Red Dirt Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Red Dirt Metals
