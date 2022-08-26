Red Dirt Metals Limited (ASX:RDT) Insider Acquires A$20,000.00 in Stock

Red Dirt Metals Limited (ASX:RDT – Get Rating) insider Jiahe (Gower) He acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,986.01).

Red Dirt Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Red Dirt Metals

Red Dirt Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Western Australia. It holds interests in the Eureka gold project and Warriedar gold project. The company was formerly known as TNT Mines Limited and changed its name to Red Dirt Metals Limited in September 2021. Red Dirt Metals Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

