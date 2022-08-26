Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 4002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$24.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 6,800 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

