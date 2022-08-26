ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $6,364.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,604.72 or 0.99848620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00059046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00221794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00149771 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00231777 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00061841 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005831 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

