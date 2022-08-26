Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Redwood Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

