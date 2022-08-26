ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 60,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 70,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

ReGen III Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15. The company has a market cap of C$142.85 million and a P/E ratio of -15.82.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

