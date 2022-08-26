Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,651. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 96.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 62.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 524,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 201,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.