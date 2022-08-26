Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Senior Officer Kevin Bruce Heather Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Bruce Heather acquired 14,500 shares of Regulus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,668,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,677,696.21.

Regulus Resources Price Performance

Shares of Regulus Resources stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98. Regulus Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$75.37 million and a PE ratio of -21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Regulus Resources alerts:

Regulus Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.