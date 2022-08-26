Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2022 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $79.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $83.00.

8/18/2022 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/17/2022 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $159.00.

7/26/2022 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $68.11. 5,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,874. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

