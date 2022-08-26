Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $790,913,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $119.06 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

