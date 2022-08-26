Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of CLX opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

