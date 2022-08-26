Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $603.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $603.84 and its 200 day moving average is $636.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.84.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.