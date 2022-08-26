Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 228,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

