Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,146,000 after acquiring an additional 245,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

