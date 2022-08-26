Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $379.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.56.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

