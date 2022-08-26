Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $28.04. 2,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

