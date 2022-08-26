Ritocoin (RITO) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Ritocoin (RITO) traded up 91% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $70,515.11 and $78.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00805536 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016871 BTC.
About Ritocoin
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,716,459,187 coins and its circulating supply is 1,704,084,024 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org.
Ritocoin Coin Trading
