Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Rivetz (RVT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $16,296.36 and $34.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,544.70 or 1.00004423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00129223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00079679 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

