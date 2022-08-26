Rock Creek Group LP Has $172,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $403.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.