Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,730 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up about 4.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Rogers Communications worth $69,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Rogers Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

NYSE RCI traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $44.18. 5,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

