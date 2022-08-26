ROOBEE Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $808,220.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00211789 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 461.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,990,063,740 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

