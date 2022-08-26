Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $424.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

