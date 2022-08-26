Roundview Capital LLC Buys 1,734 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.