Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 198,673 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,867,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $220.78 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,010.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,274. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

