Roundview Capital LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $822,231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,689,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,943 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,331,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $509,023,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $379.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.32 and its 200 day moving average is $369.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

