Roundview Capital LLC Sells 132 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

