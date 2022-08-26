Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,455,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,346,000 after buying an additional 37,312 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 182,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

