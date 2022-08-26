Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Evotec in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

EVT opened at €23.26 ($23.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.25. Evotec has a 52 week low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($46.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

