Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$6.00” Price Target for Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 4.2 %
TSE:ONC opened at C$1.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$114.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.69. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of C$1.06 and a 12 month high of C$2.95.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Featured Articles
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.