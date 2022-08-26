Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$6.00” Price Target for Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 4.2 %

TSE:ONC opened at C$1.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$114.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.69. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of C$1.06 and a 12 month high of C$2.95.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

