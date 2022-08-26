Safemars (SAFEMARS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,213.00

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Safemars coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safemars has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Safemars has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $21,213.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00767581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016342 BTC.
Safemars Coin Profile
Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians.
Safemars Coin Trading
