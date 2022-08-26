Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Saga Communications Price Performance
SGA opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $29.75.
About Saga Communications
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saga Communications (SGA)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.