Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Samsonite International Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SMSEY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 2,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,356. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.44.
About Samsonite International
