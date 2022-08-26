Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Samsonite International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMSEY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 2,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,356. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.44.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

