Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
