Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.